Aroostook Outdoor News: 1.20.17 edition

#AroostookThing of the week: Fort Kent Outdoor Center’s Frostbite XC Ski Event in Fort Kent.

This week’s “AroostookThing” may be dubbed the Frostbite Race, but for those who show up to strap on their skinny skis and race or tour the course, I don’t think frostbite will be too much of a concern.

Typically, mid-January is the heart of winter in these parts, considering our cold season lasts from November to May. Climatologically speaking, January is our coldest month and calls for an extra layer or two of clothing for outdoor enthusiasts. The below-zero temps of the last couple of weeks certainly bear that out.

However, while it may be a bit of a stretch by most standards to say that this weekend will be warm, the forecast looks favorable for a fantastic day on the trails in Fort Kent.

Fort Kent Outdoor Center’s annual soiree takes place this Saturday, January 20.

The Frostbite XC Ski Event is Aroostook Cup Series Race #2 and features 5k, and 15k Classic technique races.

Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. at the FKOC lodge, located at 33 Paradis Circle.

The races start at 10:30 a.m. and the cost is $15/skier for FKOC members, or $20/skier for non-members. To top it off, the registration fee includes a delicious lunch.

For more info, contact Paul Cyr (207-834-6478) or cyrbonnie@gmail.com.

*Saturday, January 21

Fort Kent Outdoor Center Frostbite XC Ski Event, Fort Kent. Aroostook Cup Series Race #2. 5k, 15k Classic races, 2.5k Classic youth (12 & under) race. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. Race start: 10:30 a.m. Cost: $15/FKOC member, $20/non-member; includes lunch. Contact Paul Cyr (207-834-6478) or cyrbonnie@gmail.com FMI

Sunday, January 22

Sierra Club Outing: Katahdin Woods and Waters Cross Country Skiing, Patten. 11:00 a.m. at Matagamon Gate entrance, Grand Lake Rd. XC ski outing to new Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument. Enjoy groomed intermediate trails; 10-11 mile loop along Penobscot River East Branch to Haskell Rock, back. Cost: Free; pre-registration required at www.sierraclub.org/maine/events. Bring: XC ski gear, water, lunch. Contact Laura Pilgrim (617-671-9388) or laurabroomhall@gmail.com FMI

Saturday, January 28 & Sunday, January 29

12th Annual Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby, Sinclair. Maine’s largest cash prize ice fishing derby; $16,000 in cash prizes! Derby Waters: Long, Cross, St. Froid, Square, Eagle, Glazier, Beau, Portage Lakes, Carr Pond, St. John River. Registration: at Long Lake Sporting Club, 48 Sinclair Rd. Proceeds benefit Paradis Cancer Fund. Visit www.stagatha.com/derby FMI

Friday, February 3-Sunday, February 5

Moosestompers Weekend, Houlton. Activities include: Moonlight Snowshoe Hike, Daytime Snowshoe Hike, Sliding on Derby Hill, Snow Creation Contest, Wild Katahdin Trust Snow Run, Cross-country Skiing, Moosestompers Fishing Derby, giant bonfire, more! Visit www.moosestompers.com FMI

Saturday, February 4

33rd Annual Wild Katahdin Trust Snow Run, Houlton. 2017 Aroostook Musterds County Challenge Series Race #1. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Millar Arena, 94 Randall Ave. 2-mile walk start: 10:45 a.m. 5k run start: 11:00 a.m. Course: Pretty flat and fast (depending on weather). Cost: $12. T-shirts to first 50 registrants. Proceeds support Houlton Area Backpacks For Kids Program. Refreshments, traditional chicken stew after event. Contact Larry Tonzi tonzimaine@gmail.com FMI

Saturday, February 4

TAMC Total Health Team Free Snowshoe Hike #1, Presque Isle. 9:30-11:00 a.m. at Aroostook State Park, 87 State Park Rd. Open to the community. Cost: FREE! Limited number of snowshoes available to borrow at no charge. Preregistration required. Contact Linda Menard (207-768-4172) or lmenard@tamc.org FMI

Tuesday, February 7-Thursday, February 23

Eastern Aroostook Adult Ed. Hunter Safety Courses, Caribou. Firearms: Feb. 7, 6:00-9:30 p.m. & Feb. 22, 8:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Archery: Feb. 8, 6:00-9:30 p.m. & Feb. 23, 8:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Caribou Learning Center, 75 Bennett Dr. Must complete12 hours per discipline to receive certificate. Minimum age: 10 years; students 14 years, younger must be accompanied by adult. Pre-registration required. Cost: $5. Contact Eastern Aroostook Adult Ed. (207-493-4272) FMI

*Friday, February 10

Francis Malcolm Science Center Moonlight Snowshoe Hike, Easton. 6:30 p.m. at FMSC, 776 Houlton Road. Join us for a 1-hour hike through our beautiful woods. Hot chocolate served following the hike. Reservations requested. Cost: $5/adult, $3/child, $20/family. Snow shoes available at no charge with paid admission. Please bring flashlight or head lamp. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) or tricia@francismalcolmsciencecenter.com FMI

*Saturday, February 11

TAMC Total Health Team Free Snowshoe Hike #2, Easton. 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the Fuller Residence. Open to the community. Cost: FREE! Limited number of snowshoes available to borrow at no charge. Preregistration required; directions to the Fuller’s provided upon registration. Contact Linda Menard (207-768-4172) or lmenard@tamc.org FMI

Saturday, February 11

Florenceville-Bristol Tourism SnowBlast, Florenceville, NB. Activities at Riverside Park, Valley Outdoor Centre, Camp Shiktehawk, Community Hall, including Youth/Adult Crazy Cardboard Classic Sled Race, XC Skiing, Woodsman Water Boiling Competition, Sliding, Human Dog Sled Race, Snowshoe Hike, Taffy on the Snow, Hay Rides, Skating, Science East, Food Court, and more! Contact Florenceville-Bristol Tourism (506-392-6763) or visit www.florencevillebristol.ca FMI

*Saturday, February 18

TAMC Total Health Team Free Snowshoe Hike #3, Mars Hill. 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the Aroostook Health Center, 15 Highland Ave. Open to the community. Cost: FREE! Limited number of snowshoes available to borrow at no charge. Preregistration required; directions to the Fuller’s provided upon registration. Contact Linda Menard (207-768-4172) or lmenard@tamc.org FMI

*Saturday, February 25

5th Annual NMMC/FSTA Rally in the Valley Winter Festival, Madawaska. Kids of all ages are invited to attend a fun outdoor snow day; skiing, snowshoeing, tubing, games, and more! Registration: 11:00 a.m. at Four Seasons Lodge. Event: 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Cost: $5; includes t-shirt and water bottle. Contact Gail Lamarr (207-834-1459) or gail.lamarr@nmmc.org FMI

County Strides Running Group, Presque Isle. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

Bigrock McCain Ski4Life Program, Mars Hill. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at Bigrock, 37 Graves Rd. Learn to ski program for students in grades K-12. Begins January 8 and runs for 10 weeks. Cost: $15/student; includes lift ticket, lesson, equipment rental for students K-12 only. Parents of students enrolled in the program may purchase lift tickets for $20, equipment rental for $15. This program is open to everyone. Contact Bigrock (207-425-6711) FMI

Bootlegger Snowshoe Hike, Rivière-Bleue, QC. Fourth Sunday of each month at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) at the end of Path Brissette. Get to know the magical setting of the Bootlegger trails on this guided hike. Contact Jean Lebrun (418-893-1033) or info1@routedesfrontieres.com FMI

Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours, Easton. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

*UMPI Meteorology Course, Presque Isle. Mondays and Wednesdays from Jan. 18-May 10; 12:30-1:45 p.m. Learn about basic weather systems, how to identify cloud formations and interpret what they mean in terms of upcoming weather. Emphasis placed on northern Maine weather. Contact Ted Shapiro (207-764-4461) or tshapiro@wagmtv.com FMI

Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting, Stockholm. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting, Limestone. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Founded in 1998, Friends are involved in a number of volunteer projects on the ANWR in an effort to balance the enhancing of habitat with the public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting, Presque Isle. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting, Presque Isle. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting, Madawaska. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

Fort Fairfield Frontier Fish and Game Club, Fort Fairfield. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI

*Mont Farlagne Outdoor Centre Snowshoe Hike, Edmundston, NB. Thursdays; 7:00 p.m. (Atlantic Time). January 12-March 30. Bring your friends for a fun night! After going up the top of the hill, everyone is invited to the Avalanche Bar. Every time you participate, you get a ticket which gives you the chance to win a pair of snowshoes. Cost: $6/person. Visit www.montfarlagne.com FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club/TAMC Youth Ski Program, Presque Isle. Saturdays; 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center. February 4-25. Coaches will combine instruction and technique training with obstacle courses and games on skis. For children up to age 14, this is the perfect way to get outside and enjoy the winter. Cost: FREE! Contact Paul Lamoreau (207-764-6517) FMI

Fort Kent Outdoor Center Jalbert Youth Biathlon Program, Fort Kent. Saturdays; 1:00-2:30 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. Jan 7-Feb 11. Open to youth ages 4-14; Nordic skiing, rifle shooting, and LOTS of games! Cost: Free; participants are asked to purchase FKOC memberships or daily trail passes. Contact Gail Johnson stegacosa@yahoo.com FMI

* = New or updated item(s).