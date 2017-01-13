Aroostook Outdoor News: 1.13.17 edition

In this edition: 1) #GetReadyForSummer at the opening day of #summer #camping reservations at #BaxterStatePark in #Millinocket. 2) A movie that is #ForTheBirds in #PresqueIsleME. 3) The second #AroostookCup #XCSkiRace of the season in #FortKentME. Plus lots more! #offugo…

#AroostookThing of the week: The Aroostook Birders Movie Night in Presque Isle.

Cross Country ski trails and events are abundant in Aroostook!

Most people would never know it, but birding is HUGE in Aroostook County!

Birding, the art of observing birds in their natural habitats, is a popular hobby around the world. Aroostook County, with its abundance of forest, grassland, and wetland resources, provides ideal bird habitat and is a haven for birds and birders alike.

Of course, birding can take place in all seasons, but in the winter months, even the hardiest of birds hunker down, away from the cold climate. Thus, so too do even the hardiest of birders – which is why this week’s featured event is indoors!

The Aroostook Birders Movie Night takes place next Thursday, January 19 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Maine Department of Environmental Protection, which is located at 1235 Central Dr. in Presque Isle.

The group is inviting the general public to join them for a viewing of the documentary “The Messenger” that explores the secrets of songbirds and their recent decline.

There will be popcorn, coffee and hot cocoa! Visit www.messengerfilm.com to learn about the film, and visit www.aroostookbirders.com to learn more about the event and the event host.

#AroostookNote: Aroostook County Tourism has a new blog feature on its website. Written by select guest bloggers and members of the ACT Board, the blog will present timely, adventurous, and nostalgic stories that underscore life in all seasons in the Crown of Maine. To read the blog, you can quite literally “Visit Aroostook” at visitaroostook.com or via facebook.

Events:

Saturday, January 14

Baxter State Park Summer Camping Reservations Opening Day, Millinocket. 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. in-person only at Baxter State Park Authority Headquarters, 64 Balsam Drive. Only 20% of each campground may be reserved; two reservation limit per person or camp group. Contact Baxter State Park (207-723-5140) or visit www.baxterstateparkauthority.com/reservation/summerReservations FMI

Thursday, January 19

Aroostook Birders Movie Night, Presque Isle. 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Maine Department of Environmental Protection, 1235 Central Dr. Please join us for a viewing of the documentary “The Messenger” that explores the secrets of songbirds and their recent decline. There will be popcorn, coffee and hot cocoa! Visit www.messengerfilm.com and www.aroostookbirders.com FMI

Saturday, January 21

Fort Kent Outdoor Center Frostbite XC Ski Event, Fort Kent. Aroostook Cup Series Race #2. 7.5k, 15k Classic races, 2.5k Classic youth (12 & under) race. Registration: 10:00 a.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. Race start: 11:30 a.m. Youth race start: 12:00 p.m. Cost: $15/FKOC member, $20/non-member; $5/youth FKOC member, $10/youth non-member. Contact Paul Cyr (207-834-6478) or bpcyr@fkglobal.com FMI

*Sunday, January 22

Sierra Club Outing: Katahdin Woods and Waters Cross Country Skiing, Patten. 11:00 a.m. at Matagamon Gate entrance, Grand Lake Rd. XC ski outing to new Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument. Enjoy groomed intermediate trails; 10-11 mile loop along Penobscot River East Branch to Haskell Rock, back. Cost: Free; pre-registration required at www.sierraclub.org/maine/events. Bring: XC ski gear, water, lunch. Contact Laura Pilgrim (617-671-9388) or laurabroomhall@gmail.com FMI

Saturday, January 28 & Sunday, January 29

12th Annual Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby, Sinclair. Maine’s largest cash prize ice fishing derby; $16,000 in cash prizes! Derby Waters: Long, Cross, St. Froid, Square, Eagle, Glazier, Beau, Portage Lakes, Carr Pond, St. John River. Registration: at Long Lake Sporting Club, 48 Sinclair Rd. Proceeds benefit Paradis Cancer Fund. Visit www.stagatha.com/derby FMI

Friday, February 3-Sunday, February 5

Moosestompers Weekend, Houlton. Activities include: Moonlight Snowshoe Hike, Daytime Snowshoe Hike, Sliding on Derby Hill, Snow Creation Contest, Wild Katahdin Trust Snow Run, Cross-country Skiing, Moosestompers Fishing Derby, giant bonfire, more! Visit www.moosestompers.com FMI

Saturday, February 4

33rd Annual Wild Katahdin Trust Snow Run, Houlton. 2017 Aroostook Musterds County Challenge Series Race #1. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Millar Arena, 94 Randall Ave. 2-mile walk start: 10:45 a.m. 5k run start: 11:00 a.m. Course: Pretty flat and fast (depending on weather). Cost: $12. T-shirts to first 50 registrants. Proceeds support Houlton Area Backpacks For Kids Program. Refreshments, traditional chicken stew after event. Contact Larry Tonzi tonzimaine@gmail.com FMI

Saturday, February 4

TAMC Total Health Team Free Snowshoe Hike #1, Presque Isle. 9:30-11:00 a.m. at Aroostook State Park, 87 State Park Rd. Open to the community. Cost: FREE! Limited number of snowshoes available to borrow at no charge. Preregistration required. Contact Linda Menard (207-768-4172) or lmenard@tamc.org FMI

*Tuesday, February 7-Thursday, February 23

Eastern Aroostook Adult Ed. Hunter Safety Courses, Caribou. Firearms: Feb. 7, 6:00-9:30 p.m. & Feb. 22, 8:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Archery: Feb. 8, 6:00-9:30 p.m. & Feb. 23, 8:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Caribou Learning Center, 75 Bennett Dr. Must complete12 hours per discipline to receive certificate. Minimum age: 10 years; students 14 years, younger must be accompanied by adult. Pre-registration required. Cost: $5. Contact Eastern Aroostook Adult Ed. (207-493-4272) FMI

*Saturday, February 11

TAMC Total Health Team Free Snowshoe Hike #1, Presque Isle. 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the Fuller Residence. Open to the community. Cost: FREE! Limited number of snowshoes available to borrow at no charge. Preregistration required; directions to the Fuller’s provided upon registration. Contact Linda Menard (207-768-4172) or lmenard@tamc.org FMI

*Saturday, February 11

Florenceville-Bristol Tourism SnowBlast, Florenceville, NB. Activities at Riverside Park, Valley Outdoor Centre, Camp Shiktehawk, Community Hall, including Youth/Adult Crazy Cardboard Classic Sled Race, XC Skiing, Woodsman Water Boiling Competition, Sliding, Human Dog Sled Race, Snowshoe Hike, Taffy on the Snow, Hay Rides, Skating, Science East, Food Court, and more! Contact Florenceville-Bristol Tourism (506-392-6763) or visit www.florencevillebristol.ca FMI

Ongoing Programs:

County Strides Running Group, Presque Isle. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

Bigrock McCain Ski4Life Program, Mars Hill. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at Bigrock, 37 Graves Rd. Learn to ski program for students in grades K-12. Begins January 8 and runs for 10 weeks. Cost: $15/student; includes lift ticket, lesson, equipment rental for students K-12 only. Parents of students enrolled in the program may purchase lift tickets for $20, equipment rental for $15. This program is open to everyone. Contact Bigrock (207-425-6711) FMI

Bootlegger Snowshoe Hike, Rivière-Bleue, QC. Fourth Sunday of each month at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) at the end of Path Brissette. Get to know the magical setting of the Bootlegger trails on this guided hike. Contact Jean Lebrun (418-893-1033) or info1@routedesfrontieres.com FMI

Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours, Easton. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

*UMPI Meteorology Course, Presque Isle. Mondays and Wednesdays from Jan. 18-May 10; 12:30-1:45 p.m. Learn about basic weather systems, how to identify cloud formations and interpret what they mean in terms of upcoming weather. Emphasis placed on northern Maine weather. Contact Ted Shapiro (207-764-4461) or tshapiro@wagmtv.com FMI

Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting, Stockholm. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting, Limestone. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Founded in 1998, Friends are involved in a number of volunteer projects on the ANWR in an effort to balance the enhancing of habitat with the public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting, Presque Isle. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting, Presque Isle. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting, Madawaska. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

Fort Fairfield Frontier Fish and Game Club, Fort Fairfield. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI

*Mont Farlagne Outdoor Centre Snowshoe Hike, Edmundston, NB. Thursdays; 7:00 p.m. (Atlantic Time). January 12-March 30. Bring your friends for a fun night! After going up the top of the hill, everyone is invited to the Avalanche Bar. Every time you participate, you get a ticket which gives you the chance to win a pair of snowshoes. Cost: $6/person. Visit www.montfarlagne.com FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club/TAMC Youth Ski Program, Presque Isle. Saturdays; 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center. February 4-25. Coaches will combine instruction and technique training with obstacle courses and games on skis. For children up to age 14, this is the perfect way to get outside and enjoy the winter. Cost: FREE! Contact Paul Lamoreau (207-764-6517) FMI

Fort Kent Outdoor Center Jalbert Youth Biathlon Program, Fort Kent. Saturdays; 1:00-2:30 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. Jan 7-Feb 11. Open to youth ages 4-14; Nordic skiing, rifle shooting, and LOTS of games! Cost: Free; participants are asked to purchase FKOC memberships or daily trail passes. Contact Gail Johnson stegacosa@yahoo.com FMI

* = New or updated item(s).