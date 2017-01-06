Aroostook Outdoor News: 1.6.17 edition

In this edition: 1) The #AroostookCup #XCSkiRace series kicks off in #MadawaskaME. 2) A #FullMoon #Snowshoe #Hike in #FortKentME. 3) #GetReadyForSummer at the opening day of #summer #camping reservations at #BaxterStatePark in #Millinocket. Plus lots more! #offugo…

#AroostookThing of the week: The Four Seasons Trail Association Deprey Classic Ski Race in Madawaska.

The Aroostook Cup Race Series, comprised of six races at venues throughout the Crown of Maine from January through March, kicks of this weekend with the Deprey Classic Ski Race, hosted by Four Seasons Trail Association in Madawaska.

Though self-billed as a race series, the Aroostook Cup really is much more than that. It is a celebration of the winter season, of getting outside and being active, and of sharing it all with friends old and new.

To put everything in a nutshell: you don’t have to be a ski racer to be a part of the fun.

Many of the events have a touring division for those that would rather enjoy the experience than race the clock. Additionally, most event organizers plan for and even set up special race courses and distances for young skiers, sometimes at no cost.

In a way, these community-driven grassroots events have taken the place of the local Winter Carnivals that Aroostook County was known for in the not-too-distant past. A closer look at this week’s feature event bears this out.

The Deprey Classic is a 6k Freestyle event, meaning that skiers may use either skate or classic technique. Registration is at 11:30 a.m. at the Four Seasons Lodge, which you will find at 425 Spring Street in Madawaska.

The Youth Race starts at 12:15 p.m. and the 6k race starts at 1:00 p.m. The cost is $10 per skier, and there will be a pasta meal available for purchase after the race.

If you’ve never been to the Four Seasons Lodge before, I would highly recommend it – even if you go just for a hardy helping of pasta!

This lodge, thanks to the Four Seasons Trail Association members who helped build it, is a shining example of community spirit and can-do attitude. It is both aesthetically pleasing and a hub, as the name asserts, for year-round activity.

To find out more about the event and the FSTA Ski Club, contact Colin Jandreau (207-728-6103) or jandreau@roadrunner.com or visit www.fourseasonstrail.org

#AroostookNote: Aroostook County Tourism has a new blog feature on its website. Written by select guest bloggers and members of the ACT Board, the blog will present timely, adventurous, and nostalgic stories that underscore life in all seasons in the Crown of Maine. To read the blog, you can quite literally “Visit Aroostook” at visitaroostook.com or via facebook.

Events:

Saturday, January 7

Four Seasons Trail Association Deprey Classic Ski Race, Madawaska. Aroostook Cup Series Race #1. Distance: 6k Freestyle. Registration: 11:30 a.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring Street. Youth start: 12:15 p.m. Race start: 1:00 p.m. Cost: $10. Pasta meal available for purchase. Contact Colin Jandreau (207-728-6103) or jandreau@roadrunner.com FMI

*Saturday, January 7

Fort Kent Outdoor Center Full Moon Snowshoe Poker Run, Fort Kent. 6:30 p.m. at FKOC lodge. Come join us for fun on the trails and food and socializing afterwards. Bring friends and a snack to share! Best poker hand wins half the pot! Proceeds support FKOC. Snowshoe rentals available. Cost: $5/member or UMFK student, $8/non-member. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

Saturday, January 14

Baxter State Park Summer Camping Reservations Opening Day, Millinocket. 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. in-person only at Baxter State Park Authority Headquarters, 64 Balsam Drive. Only 20% of each campground may be reserved; two reservation limit per person or camp group. Contact Baxter State Park (207-723-5140) or visit www.baxterstateparkauthority.com/reservation/summerReservations FMI

Thursday, January 19

Aroostook Birders Movie Night, Presque Isle. 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Maine Department of Environmental Protection, 1235 Central Dr. Please join us for a viewing of the documentary “The Messenger” that explores the secrets of songbirds and their recent decline. There will be popcorn, coffee and hot cocoa! Visit www.messengerfilm.com and www.aroostookbirders.com FMI

Saturday, January 21

Fort Kent Outdoor Center Frostbite XC Ski Event, Fort Kent. Aroostook Cup Series Race #2. 7.5k, 15k Classic races, 2.5k Classic youth (12 & under) race. Registration: 10:00 a.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. Race start: 11:30 a.m. Youth race start: 12:00 p.m. Cost: $15/FKOC member, $20/non-member; $5/youth FKOC member, $10/youth non-member. Contact Paul Cyr (207-834-6478) or bpcyr@fkglobal.com FMI

Saturday, January 28 & Sunday, January 29

12th Annual Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby, Sinclair. Maine’s largest cash prize ice fishing derby; $16,000 in cash prizes! Derby Waters: Long, Cross, St. Froid, Square, Eagle, Glazier, Beau, Portage Lakes, Carr Pond, St. John River. Registration: at Long Lake Sporting Club, 48 Sinclair Rd. Proceeds benefit Paradis Cancer Fund. Visit www.stagatha.com/derby FMI

Friday, February 3-Sunday, February 5

Moosestompers Weekend, Houlton. Activities include: Moonlight Snowshoe Hike, Daytime Snowshoe Hike, Sliding on Derby Hill, Snow Creation Contest, Wild Katahdin Trust Snow Run, Cross-country Skiing, Moosestompers Fishing Derby, giant bonfire, more! Visit www.moosestompers.com FMI

Saturday, February 4

33rd Annual Wild Katahdin Trust Snow Run, Houlton. 2017 Aroostook Musterds County Challenge Series Race #1. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Millar Arena, 94 Randall Ave. 2-mile walk start: 10:45 a.m. 5k run start: 11:00 a.m. Course: Pretty flat and fast (depending on weather). Cost: $12. T-shirts to first 50 registrants. Proceeds support Houlton Area Backpacks For Kids Program. Refreshments, traditional chicken stew after event. Contact Larry Tonzi tonzimaine@gmail.com FMI

*Saturday, February 4

TAMC Total Health Team Free Snowshoe Hike #1, Presque Isle. 9:30-11:00 a.m. at Aroostook State Park, 87 State Park Rd. Open to the community. Cost: FREE! Limited number of snowshoes available to borrow at no charge. Preregistration required. Contact Linda Menard (207-768-4172) or lmenard@tamc.org FMI

Ongoing Programs:

County Strides Running Group, Presque Isle. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

*Bigrock McCain Ski4Life Program, Mars Hill. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at Bigrock, 37 Graves Rd. Learn to ski program for students in grades K-12. Begins January 8 and runs for 10 weeks. Cost: $15/student; includes lift ticket, lesson, equipment rental for students K-12 only. Parents of students enrolled in the program may purchase lift tickets for $20, equipment rental for $15. This program is open to everyone. Contact Bigrock (207-425-6711) FMI

Bootlegger Snowshoe Hike, Rivière-Bleue, QC. Fourth Sunday of each month at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) at the end of Path Brissette. Get to know the magical setting of the Bootlegger trails on this guided hike. Contact Jean Lebrun (418-893-1033) or info1@routedesfrontieres.com FMI

Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours, Easton. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting, Stockholm. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting, Limestone. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Founded in 1998, Friends are involved in a number of volunteer projects on the ANWR in an effort to balance the enhancing of habitat with the public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting, Presque Isle. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting, Presque Isle. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting, Madawaska. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

Fort Fairfield Frontier Fish and Game Club, Fort Fairfield. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI

Fort Kent Outdoor Center Jalbert Youth Biathlon Program, Fort Kent. Saturdays; 1:00-2:30 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. Jan 7-Feb 11. Open to youth ages 4-14; Nordic skiing, rifle shooting, and LOTS of games! Cost: Free; participants are asked to purchase FKOC memberships or daily trail passes. Contact Gail Johnson stegacosa@yahoo.com FMI

* = New or updated item(s).