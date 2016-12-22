Aroostook Outdoor News: 12.22.16 edition

In this edition: 1) A #SnowshoeHike up #HaystackMountain to #HonorOurMilitary in #MapletonME. 2) #OpeningDay at a #CommunitySkiHill in #PresqueIsleME. 3) A week-long #NordicSkiFestival in #FortKentME. Plus lots more! #offugo…

#AroostookThing of the week: The Honor for the Holidays Haystack Mountain Snowshoe Hike in Mapleton.

Merry Christmas and much love to you all from Offugo…

Aroostook County is renowned for many things, most notably its’ authentic, hard-working people and its’ vast amount of outdoor resources.

Over and over, those two elements come together to underscore what really is the essence of living in Aroostook: good people who appreciate and respect others and the value and beauty of the land.

A shining example of this principle is set to take place this weekend.

Organized by thoughtful individuals intent on paying tribute to our military servicemen and women, The Honor for the Holidays Haystack Mountain Snowshoe Hike in Mapleton brings people together for a good cause at one of Aroostook’s most iconic outdoor recreation areas.

The hike departs from the parking lot at the base of the mountain at 6:00 p.m. sharp and is being held in order to honor our military and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and can’t be with loved ones this holiday season.

A Christmas tree with lights will be dedicated at sunset (3:47 p.m.) and will remain lit atop Haystack until 8:00 p.m.

Those interested in participating should bring snowshoes and a headlamp or flashlight and plenty of holiday spirit! Trekking poles, beverages, food, and a camera are optional.

Visit www.facebook.com/events/228012247641815 FMI

Indeed, a more noble way to get outside, to enjoy the company of others, and to be thankful for the sacrifices of others, especially during this poignant time of year, would be difficult to find.

Merry Christmas and much love to you all from Offugo…

#AroostookNote: Haystack Mountain offers nearly 360 degree views as reward for a short but somewhat steep hike. The trail and peak are dedicated to Marine Corporal Dustin Libby, who was KIA in Ar Ramadi, Iraq on December 6, 2006.

Events:

*Friday, December 23

Honor for the Holidays Haystack Mountain Snowshoe Hike, Mapleton. Hike departs parking lot at 6:00 p.m. sharp to honor our military and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and can’t be with loved ones this holiday season. Christmas tree w/lights dedicated at sunset (3:47 p.m.), remain lit atop Haystack until 8:00 p.m. Bring snowshoes, headlamp, trekking poles, beverages, food, camera, holiday spirit! Visit www.facebook.com/events/228012247641815 FMI

Monday, December 26

Quoggy Jo Ski Center Opening Day, Presque Isle. 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Keep doing your snow dances! Contact Gene Cronin (207-540-1496) or gene@skiquoggyjo.org or visit www.skiquoggyjo.org FMI

Monday, December 26-Tuesday, December 30

Fort Kent Outdoor Center Nordic Ski Festival, Fort Kent. Looking for great snow for Nordic skiing? Look no further than FKOC, host of World Cup Biathlon, national, regional ski events. Events include Try it Biathlon (equipment, instruction provided), Winter Wildlands Backcountry Film Festival, Freestyle 5km Time Trial, and lots of fun. Contact Carl Theriault Theriaultcarl@hotmail.com or visit www.10thmtskiclub.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/2016-nordic_ski_festival.pdf FMI

Saturday, December 31

Audubon Christmas Bird Count, Presque Isle. 6:30 a.m. at Tim Horton’s, Main St. We invite you to join us for all or part of this day-long count in the Presque Isle area; all welcomed for this long-standing holiday tradition! We need all hands on deck! Contact Bill Sheehan (207-227-7301) or bill.j.sheehan@gmail.com FMI

*Sunday, January 1

Caribou High School New Year’s Day Race, Caribou. Community members and Caribou alumni are invited to participate in this Nordic ski event. Distance: 5k Freestyle. Registration: 10:00 a.m. at CHS Ski Center, 308 Sweden Street. Race start: 11:00 a.m. Cost: $10/person. Prizes to overall male and female age group winners. Contact Evan Graves egraves@rsu39.org FMI

*Saturday, January 7

Four Seasons Trail Association Deprey Classic Ski Race, Madawaska. Aroostook Cup Series Race #1. Distance: 6k Freestyle. Registration: 11:30 a.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring Street. Youth start: 12:15 p.m. Race start: 1:00 p.m. Cost: $10. Pasta meal available for purchase. Contact Colin Jandreau (207-728-6103) or jandreau@roadrunner.com FMI

Saturday, January 14

Baxter State Park Summer Camping Reservations Opening Day, Millinocket. 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. in-person only at Baxter State Park Authority Headquarters, 64 Balsam Drive. Only 20% of each campground may be reserved; two reservation limit per person or camp group. Contact Baxter State Park (207-723-5140) or visit www.baxterstateparkauthority.com/reservation/summerReservations FMI

*Thursday, January 19

Aroostook Birders Movie Night, Caribou. Please join us for movie night. Further details will be listed as they become available. Visit www.aroostookbirders.com FMI

*Saturday, January 21

Fort Kent Outdoor Center Frostbite XC Ski Event, Fort Kent. Aroostook Cup Series Race #2. 7.5k, 15k Classic races, 2.5k Classic youth (12 & under) race. Registration: 10:00 a.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. Race start: 11:30 a.m. Youth race start: 12:00 p.m. Cost: $15/FKOC member, $20/non-member; $5/youth FKOC member, $10/youth non-member. Contact Paul Cyr (207-834-6478) or bpcyr@fkglobal.com FMI

Ongoing Programs:

County Strides Running Group, Presque Isle. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

*Bootlegger Snowshoe Hike, Rivière-Bleue, QC. Fourth Sunday of each month at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) at the end of Path Brissette. Get to know the magical setting of the Bootlegger trails on this guided hike. Contact Jean Lebrun (418-893-1033) or info1@routedesfrontieres.com FMI

Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours, Easton. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting, Stockholm. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting, Limestone. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Founded in 1998, Friends are involved in a number of volunteer projects on the ANWR in an effort to balance the enhancing of habitat with the public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting, Presque Isle. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting, Presque Isle. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting, Madawaska. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

Fort Fairfield Frontier Fish and Game Club, Fort Fairfield. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI

* = New or updated item(s).