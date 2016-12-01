Aroostook Outdoor News: 12.1.16 edition

In this edition: 1) #HolidayCrafts in #EastonME. 2) A #Christmas-themed run in #WoodstockNB. 3) A celebration of #winter in #FortKentME. Plus lots more! #offugo…

#AroostookThing of the week: Francis Malcolm Science Center Holiday Craft Workshops in Easton.

As I write this from the comfort of my home office in Caribou, we are in the midst of our second snowstorm in as many days.

The kids are enjoying this snow day, and I can see and hear them experiencing the sense of wonder and joy that fresh snow often brings. There really is nothing quite like it, especially here in Aroostook County.

You know what else makes Aroostook County unique? The Francis Malcolm Science Center in Easton.

Located literally a stone’s throw from the Fort Fairfield town line on US Route 1A – or at 776 Houlton Road, to be exact – scores of schoolchildren know this center as a place of learning and exploring more than just the night sky.

Besides hosting this week’s Aroostook Thing of the Week, FMSC hosts special seminars, nature walks, academic programs, and is the northern-most planetarium theatre in the continental United States. The recent installation of a new digital projection system has enabled the center to expand their program selection and offer visitors an engaging, fully immersive, full-dome experience.

This week, FMSC’s Holiday Craft Workshops will serve as a small fundraiser to help support its’ programs. You can make your own wreath, centerpiece, or swag with materials supplied by FMSC. Participants are also welcome to bring their own decorations and ribbon.

The cost to participate is $15 per wreath or large centerpiece and $8 per swag or small centerpiece.

Sessions will be held on Thursday and Friday evenings, December 1 and 2, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and again on Saturday, December 3 at 9:00 or 10:30 a.m.

Space is limited, so reservations are recommended. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) or tricia@francismalcolmsciencecenter.com for more info.

#AroostookNote: Francis Malcolm Science Center also offers Walk-in Tours. Weekdays, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., visitors can experience the planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, including a 30-minute activity, which consists of 15 minutes in the star theater, and15 minutes to visit the facility at large. The cost is just $5 per visitor. Reservations are requested.

Events:

*Thursday, December 1 & Friday, December 2

Francis Malcolm Science Center Holiday Craft Workshop, Easton. 5:30-7:30 p.m. at FMSC, 776 Houlton Rd. Make your own wreath, centerpiece, or swag. We supply the materials; you are welcome to bring your own decorations/ribbon. Cost: $15/wreath or large centerpiece, $8/swag or small centerpiece. Space is limited; reservations recommended. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) or tricia@francismalcolmsciencecenter.com FMI

*Saturday, December 3

River Valley Runners 3k Santa Stroll & 5k Reindeer Run, Woodstock, NB. Registration: 8:30 a.m. at Woodstock Salvation Army, 100 Eastwood Dr. Race start: 9:30 a.m. (all times Atlantic). Cost: donation. All funds raised go to Christmas Kettle Appeal. Dress up in your best Santa or Reindeer outfit! Refreshments to follow. Visit www.facebook.com/events/1517030291647389 FMI

*Saturday, December 3

Francis Malcolm Science Center Holiday Craft Workshop, Easton. 9:00 or 10:30 a.m. at FMSC, 776 Houlton Rd. Make your own wreath, centerpiece, or swag. We supply the materials; you are welcome to bring your own decorations/ribbon. Cost: $15/wreath or large centerpiece, $8/swag or small centerpiece. Space is limited; reservations recommended. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) or tricia@francismalcolmsciencecenter.com FMI

Saturday, December 3

Fort Kent Outdoor Center Welcome Winter Social, Fort Kent. 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Circle. This will be a social, membership drive, and fundraiser all in one; snacks, cash bar, live music, door prizes. Let’s kick off the winter season together! Cost: $3/member; $5/non-member. Visit www.10thmtskiclub.org FMI

*Thursday, December 8

Caribou Rec./Northern Skiers Club Youth XC Ski Rental Night, Caribou. 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Caribou Wellness Center. Seasonal rentals available for Caribou youth; includes skis, boots, poles, and carrier. Cost: $55. Volunteers needed. Contact CPRD (207-493-4224) FMI

Friday, December 9

Mont Farlagne Opening Day, Edmundston, NB. 9:00 a.m. (Atlantic Time), weather permitting. Lifts open for our 47th season! Visit www.montfarlagne.com FMI

Saturday, December 10

Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Second Saturday Event, Limestone. 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at ANWR Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Come out for a chance to do last-minute gift shopping, renew your membership. Bundle up to hike the trails then come inside the Visitor’s Center to make a birdseed ornament for outdoor use. Contact ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

Saturday, December 10

Millinocket Marathon & Half, Millinocket. Race start: 10:00 a.m. at 27 Poplar St. Grass roots run/race. Pre-registration required. Cost: FREE! In lieu of entry fee ALL runners encouraged to spend race entry equivalent in town to help local economy. Why? Because this is one of our Maine towns that has been really hurt by their mill closing and a grass roots effort like this can and does help. Visit www.crowathletics.com/millinocket-marathon-half FMI

Saturday, December 17

Bigrock Mountain Opening Day, Mars Hill. 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., weather permitting. It’s the day you’ve waited eight months and one week for: Bigrock opens for the season! Kick off the ski/snowboard season at Bigrock! Visit www.bigrockmaine.com FMI

Sunday, December 18

Four Seasons Trail Association Christmas at the Lodge, Madawaska. 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Pasta lunch, sleigh rides, tubing, skiing, snowshoeing, and SANTA! Bring the kids! Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

Ongoing Programs:

County Strides Running Group, Presque Isle. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours, Easton. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting, Stockholm. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting, Limestone. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Founded in 1998, Friends are involved in a number of volunteer projects on the ANWR in an effort to balance the enhancing of habitat with the public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting, Presque Isle. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting, Presque Isle. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting, Madawaska. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

Fort Fairfield Frontier Fish and Game Club, Fort Fairfield. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI

* = New or updated item(s).

Recommend this article