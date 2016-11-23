Aroostook Outdoor News: 11.24.16 edition

In this edition: 1) A #TurkeyTrot in #CaribouME. 2) Learn from a famous #NorthernMaine photographer in #Caribou. 3) Rent #XCSkis for the season in #CaribouMaine. Plus lots more! #offugo…

What do class reunions, being around other people’s kids, trimming your nose and ear hair, and sending or receiving mass texts or emails have in common?

Individual opinions may vary, but my gut says that most people would agree that these are all things that nobody really likes to do, but sometimes, you just can’t avoid them.

Please pardon the cynicism here, but for a guy like me that loves the outdoors, especially in the winter, I would personally like to add attempting to find anything fun to do outside during the month of November to the list.

November is like Purgatory for me. Even the teeny amount of snow we had yesterday in Caribou got my motor running, but there really wasn’t enough accumulation to do anything with. Although, after plenty of goading, my kids did manage to make an 8-inch tall snowman. Got to give credit where it’s due.

But, back to my gripe: on top of everything, November’s not-freezing-cold-out but not-warm-enough-to-enjoy-it weather just makes it that much easier to ignore the 6:00 a.m. “time to run” alarm on my phone in the morning, and to stay inside and eat Little Debbie snacks in the evening.

I can handle Deep Winter. Give me temps in the single digits – on either side of 0 degrees – and I can find the right clothes and mindset. November’s muddy, rainy, sometimes slushy conditions have me thinking about a Florida vacation; I hate vacationing in Florida.

The credo to this complaint bears out in the Offugo Calendar at this time each year. There just isn’t much going on in the way of outdoor events in November.

But, there is one thing that, in my mind, sort of makes the most of the situation: an indoor event about the outdoors.

For that, look no further than Caribou Parks and Recreation Department’s Show and Tell session with photographer Paul Cyr on Tuesday, November 29 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the Caribou Rec. Center, 55 Bennett Dr.

As part of their popular Adult Take It Outside Series, CPRD is hosting our region’s most famous photographer, Paul Cyr.

Paul’s name is synonymous with photography in Aroostook County. Find out how he is able to accomplish such amazing photography; sit back, enjoy a show and tell and Q&A opportunity on Paul’s work.

Preregistration is required, though there is no cost to attend.

Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Thursday, November 24

**CANCELLED**

Valley Rivers Middle School/Community High School Booster Club Turkey Trot 5k, Fort Kent. Race start: 8:00 a.m. Cost: $10/student, $15/person, $45/family (3 or more people). T-shirt to first 50 registrants. Awards: fresh baked pie, handmade original plaque to first Male, Female finishers per age group/category. Contact Davis Cyr (207-231-0821) or daviscyr@sad27.org FMI

*Saturday, November 26

Turkey Trot 5k, Caribou. Walk start: 9:45 a.m. at Caribou High School Ski Center. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Cost: $13/person. Long-sleeve t-shirts available for first 95 entrants. Contact Evan Graves (207-226-0711) or gravespi@gmail.com FMI

Tuesday, November 29

Caribou Rec. Adult Take It Outside Series Show and Tell with Paul Cyr, Caribou. 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Caribou Rec. 55 Bennett Dr. Paul’s name is synonymous with photography in Aroostook County. Find out how he is able to accomplish such amazing photography; sit back, enjoy a show and tell and Q&A opportunity on Paul’s work. Preregistration required. Cost: FREE. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Thursday, December 1

Caribou Rec./Northern Skiers Club Youth XC Ski Rental Night, Caribou. 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Caribou Wellness Center. Seasonal rentals available for Caribou youth; includes skis, boots, poles, and carrier. Cost: $70. Volunteers needed. Contact CPRD (207-493-4224) FMI

*Saturday, December 3

Fort Kent Outdoor Center Welcome Winter Social, Fort Kent. 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Circle. This will be a social, membership drive, and fundraiser all in one; snacks, cash bar, live music, door prizes. Let’s kick off the winter season together! Cost: $3/member; $5/non-member. Visit www.10thmtskiclub.org FMI

Friday, December 9

Mont Farlagne Opening Day, Edmundston, NB. 9:00 a.m. (Atlantic Time), weather permitting. Lifts open for our 47th season! Visit www.montfarlagne.com FMI

*Saturday, December 10

Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Second Saturday Event, Limestone. 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at ANWR Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Come out for a chance to do last-minute gift shopping, renew your membership. Bundle up to hike the trails then come inside the Visitor’s Center to make a birdseed ornament for outdoor use. Contact ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

Saturday, December 10

Millinocket Marathon & Half, Millinocket. Race start: 10:00 a.m. at 27 Poplar St. Grass roots run/race. Pre-registration required. Cost: FREE! In lieu of entry fee ALL runners encouraged to spend race entry equivalent in town to help local economy. Why? Because this is one of our Maine towns that has been really hurt by their mill closing and a grass roots effort like this can and does help. Visit www.crowathletics.com/millinocket-marathon-half FMI

*Saturday, December 19

Bigrock Mountain Opening Day, Mars Hill. 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., weather permitting. It’s the day you’ve waited eight months and one week for: Bigrock opens for the season! Kick off the ski/snowboard season at Bigrock! Visit www.bigrockmaine.com FMI

Sunday, December 18

Four Seasons Trail Association Christmas at the Lodge, Madawaska. 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Pasta lunch, sleigh rides, tubing, skiing, snowshoeing, and SANTA! Bring the kids! Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

Ongoing Programs:

County Strides Running Group, Presque Isle. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours, Easton. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting, Stockholm. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting, Limestone. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Founded in 1998, Friends are involved in a number of volunteer projects on the ANWR in an effort to balance the enhancing of habitat with the public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting, Presque Isle. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting, Presque Isle. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting, Madawaska. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

Fort Fairfield Frontier Fish and Game Club, Fort Fairfield. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI

