Aroostook Outdoor News: 9.29.16 edition

#AroostookThing of the week: the Katahdin Woods and Waters Stars Over Katahdin Wilderness Stargazing event in the new KWW National Monument, near Sherman.

Light Pollution: it’s something we don’t think of often here in northern Maine, primarily because we don’t have much of it. In fact, I bet most folks around here don’t even know what it is.

By way of contrast, light pollution does not consist of finding a few fast food wrappers alongside a highway. Light pollution is what happens when some volume of nighttime light washes out the night sky.

In a city, for example, there are endless sources of light at night that can make it difficult to see celestial bodies above. Even in small towns, there can be enough light pollution that those seeking a starry exhibition may miss things that, in total darkness, may be seen with the naked eye.

In northern Maine, there are few cities (two, actually), and a handful of small towns; accessibility to low light pollution areas is immense. One of those areas happens to be within the boundaries of Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, just west of Sherman in southernmost Aroostook County.

KWW is the newest national monument in the national park system – which is a great reason to visit in and of itself.

Some of the good folks in that area have organized a heavenly stargazing event this Saturday, October 1. With some of the starriest skies east of the Mississippi, there are few better places to view the night sky than along the national monument Loop Road.

Organizers have planned for a campfire complete with entertaining, informative chats. There will be multiple telescopes available, and even some experienced astronomers on hand to complement your cosmic curiosities. This event is great for families.

Reservations are recommended. Contact Mark Adams (207-852-1291) or lunksoos@gmail.com FMI

#AroostookNote: Aroostook County is also gaining notoriety of late for its brilliant Northern Lights displays, thanks to local photographer Paul Cyr and others. If all this astronomic assimilation is going over your head, but you are interested in learning more about what is going on in the night sky, go to www.SkyMaps.com, and for info about the Aurora Borealis, visit www.spaceweather.com.

Saturday, October 1

Cary Medical Center Ladies Auxiliary Walk for Hope, Caribou. Get your pledge forms today at Cary, all Pines Health Services locations, and local banks. Proceeds benefit “Brian’s Ride” to assist Jefferson Cary Cancer Center patients. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Cary Medical Center. 2-mile walk start: 10:00 a.m. Light lunch provided. Contact Cary Customer Service Desk (207-498-1380) or visit www.carymedicalcenter.org FMI

Saturday, October 1

Sunday, October 2

UMPI Alumni and All-Comers XC Race, Presque Isle. Distance: 5k. Race start: 11:00 a.m. at UMPI’s Park Family Field (soccer field complex). Contact Chris Smith (207-768-4972) or christopher.smith@umpi.edu FMI

*Sunday, October 2

St. Louis Church Community Clean Up, Fort Kent. 1:00-3:00 p.m. Meet at St. Louis Church parking lots; rain or shine. Come help pick up trash. Clean up your own neighborhood, or join others in cleaning up community trails, roadways, common areas. Rubber gloves, garbage bags provided. Wear appropriate clothing and prepare to get dirty! Refreshments served at 3:15 p.m. Contact Leslie Kelly (207-834-5815) or lesliek@maine.edu FMI

Tuesday, October 4

Hope and Justice Project Light It Up, Houlton! Walk, Houlton. 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Houlton Recreation Department 128 Main St. Event to include a walk to end abuse, guest speakers, remembrance ceremony. Participants encouraged to help us light up the night with purple glow-sticks for domestic violence awareness. Free t-shirts available. Visit www.hopeandjusticeproject.org FMI

Thursday, October 6-Saturday, October 8

Caribou Rec Xtreme Chimney Pond Camping Trip & Mt. Katahdin Fall Summit, Caribou. What’s better than hiking Mt. Katahdin in the summer? Hiking it in the fall! Never will you hike Mt. Katahdin in the same conditions, that’s part of the beauty of being able to experience Baxter State Park in different times of the year. For youth in grades 5-11 Cost: $120; includes meals, not snacks. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Thursday, October 6

Hartland Recreation Nature Walk & Picnic, Hartland, NB. 12:00-1:00 p.m. (Atlantic Time). Meet beside Hartland Library at Charles Allen Park. Walk along the Saint John River toward Hugh John Flemming Bridge. A representative from Nature NB will talk about interesting facts along the way, with a stop for a sandwich and water (provided). Contact Tanya Hawkes (506-375-4222) or tanyahawkes@nb.aibn.com FMI

Friday, October 7 & Saturday, October 8

Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce Haunted Woods Walk, Presque Isle. Music, food and lots of scary fun! Location: Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Rates open at 6:00 p.m. and close at 9:00 p.m. each day. Bring flashlights! Trails not recommended for children under 12. Cost: $5/person. Contact Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce (207-764-6561) or visit www.centralaroostookchamber.com FMI

Saturday, October 8

Strong Tower Orphanage Love Run/Walk 5k, Houlton. Event designed for the whole family to help orphans in Caracol, Haiti. Registration: 7:30 a.m. at Military Street Baptist Church. Race start: 9:00 a.m. Cost: $20; includes bib, t-shirt guaranteed to those who register by Sept. 11, light refreshments. Contact Military Street Baptist Church (207-532-6614) or (207-532-2783) or visit www.houltonmsbc.org FMI

Saturday, October 8

The Dam Run, Perth-Andover, NB. 10k, 5k, Kids’ 1k races. Registration: 10:00 a.m. at River Valley Civic Centre. Kid’s 1k start: 10:30 a.m. 10k, 5k start: 11:00 a.m. (all times Atlantic). Run along the beautiful St. John River; pre-register for “I ran the DAM RUN” t-shirt. Cost: $30/adult, $20/student, $10/Kids’ 1k. Contact Tasha Wright (506-273-4845) or tasha.wright@perth-andover.com FMI

*Saturday, October 8-Saturday, October 15

Friends of ANWR Wildlife Refuge Week, Limestone. Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge, 97 Refuge Rd. Oct. 8: guided nuclear weapons storage area tours; refreshments available. Oct. 9: backpack activities, auto route tour, trail hiking. Oct. 10: backpack activities. Oct. 11-14: educational backpacks available, pillowcase project. Oct. 15: pumpkin decorating, GPS, educaching; lunch, snacks available. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

Saturday, October 8

Aroostook Birders Goose Lunch, Caribou. 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Collins Pond Picnic Pavilion, Roberts St. Canada Geese migrate through the County each fall, stopping for short stays; a favorite stopover is Collins Pond. We will also look for Greater White-fronted Geese or maybe even Pink-footed Geese in an activity similar to “Where’s Waldo.” Spotting scopes available. Light refreshments, drinks available. Contact Aroostook Birders thearoostookbirders@gmail.com FMI

Saturday, October 8

United Way of Aroostook Book It for Reading 5k and Kids’ Fun Run, Presque Isle. Support for the United Way of Aroostook, bring awareness to the importance of literacy. Registration 11:30 a.m. at Mantle Lake Park, 110 Pine St. Kids’ 1-mile Fun Run start: 1:00 p.m. 5k Run/Walk start: 1:30 p.m. Cost: $10/Kids’ Fun Run, $25/5k Run/Walk before Sept. 24, $30 after Sept. 23; first 50 registrants receive free shirt. Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/ME/PresqueIsle/BookItForReading FMI

Monday, October 10

5th Annual ABM Domestic & Sexual Violence Advocacy Center Walk to End Domestic Violence, Presque Isle. 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Micmac Cultural, Community, and Educational Center, 7 Northern Rd. Contact Aroostook Band of Micmacs (207-764-1972) FMI

Friday, October 14

3rd Annual Hope and Justice Project Walk It Up, Presque Isle!, Presque Isle. Light walk to bring awareness to domestic abuse and sexual violence. Registration and Story Time: 11:00 a.m. at Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library, 39 2nd St. Walk start: 12:00 p.m. Free t-shirt and lunch to those who pre-register. Visit www.hopeandjusticeproject.org FMI

Friday, October 14

Friends of Baxter State Park North Traveler Day Hike, Patten. North Traveler offers fascinating geology and sweeping views over the northern portion of Baxter State Park and the East Branch of the Penobscot. We’ll depart from South Branch Pond Campground. Advance sign-up required; space is limited. Contact Sarah Holland admin@friendsofbaxter.org FMI

Saturday, October 15

Caribou Rec. Adult Take It Outside Series Deboullie Day Hike, Caribou. Deboullie Public Reserved Land offers rugged terrain, numerous ponds, spectacular views. Let us be your guide to what Deboullie has to offer. Preregistration required; program restricted to those in excellent shape. Cost: $20; bring bag lunch and additional money for a potential stop at Dean’s Motor Lodge in Portage for dinner. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Saturday, October 15

Hollywood Pet Salon Strut Your Mutt, Houlton. Raising funds to help finish a building for abandoned or injured animals. Route info: Hollywood Pet Salon to Sanctuary grounds. Registration 9:00 a.m. at Hollywood Pet Salon, 70 Main St. Walk start: 10:00 a.m. Contact Lorraine Monfils (207-532-7387) FMI

Saturday, October 15

MSAD 1 Adult & Community Education Kitchen Aid 5k, Presque Isle. Help raise money for MSAD 1 Adult Ed’s kitchen project. Registration: 10:00 a.m. at Presque Isle Middle School. Kids’ Fun Run start: 10:30 a.m. on the PIMS track. Run start: 11:00 a.m. Cost: $15/person before October 1: $25/person after October 1. Contact LeRae Kinney (207-764-4776) or lerae.kinney@sad1.org or visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com/course/kitchen-aid-5k FMI

Wednesday, October 19

Caribou Rec. Adult Take It Outside Series Bradford Camps Trip, Caribou. For over a century, sportsmen and tourists have traveled to North Maine Woods to embrace nature. Learn about the history of the camps from the owners while being treated to lunch in a wilderness lodge. Cost: $40. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Friday, October 21 & Saturday, October 22

Presque Isle Historical Society Haunted Lantern History Tours, Presque Isle. This “slightly scary and kinda’ creepy” nighttime tour of downtown Presque Isle takes you through the old jail (only opened each year for this tour) and thirteen sites where interpreters relate the true history of that particular site by lantern light. Tours begin at 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. each night at Historic Fire Station, 11 Church St. Cost: $5. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or pihistoricalsociety@hotmail.com FMI

Tuesday, October 25

Caribou Rec. Adult Take It Outside Series North Maine Woods Trip, Caribou. Meet with NMW Director, tour Maine Woods Company hardwood sawmill in Portage and MooseWood Millworks in Ashland, swing through Portage Wood Products. Cost: $30; includes lunch. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

*Thursday, October 27

Woodstock Rec. Zombie 3k Run, Woodstock, NB. Cross-country run through Connell Park while being chased by Zombies, who will try to take your 3 lives before you return to finish line. Prizes, awards following race. Registration: 5:00-6:00 p.m. at AYR Motor Centre, 105 Connell Park Rd. Zombies come out at 6:30 p.m. (all times Atlantic)! Cost: $10/adult; $5/student with ID. Zombies needed. Contact Jill Dunnett jill.dunnett@town.woodstock.nb.ca FMI

Friday, October 28 & Saturday, October 29

Eagle Lake Haunted Forest, Eagle Lake. Walk through the scariest trail you will ever experience filled with monsters, killers, and sadistic clowns. Come if you dare! 7:00-11:00 p.m. each night. Contact Sandra L. Fournier (207-444-5511) FMI

Ongoing Programs:

County Strides Running Group, Presque Isle. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours, Easton. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting, Stockholm. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting, Limestone. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Founded in 1998, Friends are involved in a number of volunteer projects on the ANWR in an effort to balance the enhancing of habitat with the public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting, Presque Isle. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting, Presque Isle. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting, Madawaska. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

Fort Fairfield Frontier Fish and Game Club, Fort Fairfield. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI

* = New or updated item(s).

