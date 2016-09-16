Aroostook Outdoor News: 9.15.16 edition

In this edition: 1) Fundraising and awareness walks and runs in #FlorencevilleBristol, #Limestone, #Houlton, and #Millinocket. 2) The #CaribouMarathon in #Caribou. 3) #GreatMaineOutdoorWeekend #GMOW events in #AroostookCounty and statewide! Plus lots more! #offugo…

#AroostookThing of the week: The Play4Zach Fundraiser in Caribou tonight.

Rarely do I use this calendar to self-promote events in which I have had a helping hand, but in this instance, I feel the event is important enough for me to break that rule.

On top of that, the event is really not of the typical outdoor, people-powered, active lifestyle variety that we feature every week. Again, I feel strongly that you will agree that this particular event is so significant, for such a good reason, that straying from the norm is acceptable.

You see, we have a special young man here in Caribou that is battling a rare form of bone cancer.

Tonight, the Caribou Middle School soccer teams will play Presque Isle Middle School under the lights at Caribou High School. Between games, there will be a special “pass the hat” fundraiser for Zach Gagnon, an 8th grader at CMS.

The Boys’ game is at 6:00 p.m. The Girls’ game is at 7:30 p.m.

The Fundraiser for Zach will take place around 7:15 p.m.

Please come support Zach and our teams. Every penny counts!

Visit www.facebook.com/events/208541806230569 and search #play4zach FMI

#AroostookNote: The Caribou Marathon is on this weekend! If you’re not running, you should seriously consider coming out to cheer on those that are. Find all the best viewing spots at www.caribouraces.com!

*Friday, September 16

Play4Zach Fundraiser, Caribou. Friday night, Caribou Middle School soccer teams will play Presque Isle Middle School under the lights at Caribou High School. Between games, there will be a special “pass the hat” fundraiser for Zach Gagnon, an 8th grader at CMS that is having a tough battle with bone cancer. Please come support Zach and our teams. Boys’ game: 6pm. Girls’ game: 730. Fundraiser: 715ish. Every penny counts! Visit www.facebook.com/events/208541806230569 and search #play4zach FMI

Saturday, September 17

Buttermilk Creek Fall Festival 5k Color Run, Florenceville-Bristol, NB. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Northern Carleton Civic Centre. Race start: 9:00 a.m. (all times Atlantic). A fun, family-friendly event! Runners encouraged to wear white to show off all the colors at the end of the run; sunglasses also recommended. Color powder supplies limited. Cost: $5/child, $10/adults, $25/family; first 20 adults, 20 children to register will receive t-shirt. Visit www.facebook.com/ButtermilkCreekFallFestival FMI

Saturday, September 17

15th Annual Frost Memorial Library Linda M. Page Memorial Walk-A-Thon, Limestone. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Frost Memorial Library, 42 Main St. Walk start: 10:00 a.m. Linda started as a volunteer, became Assistant Librarian, then Librarian. Join us as we honor her memory and raise money for the library endowment fund. First 30 registrant to raise $30 receive t-shirt. Contact Robert A. Frost Memorial Library (207-325-4706) or fml@limestonemaine.org FMI

Saturday, September 17

Riverfront Harvest Festival Cross Country 5k, Houlton. Great old-fashioned family fun day: games, vendors, lots more, including 5k race on the RSU 29 Bird Farm running trails! Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Houlton High School Outdoor Class Room (behind HHS). Kids’ Run start: 9:45 a.m. 2k Walk start: 10:00 a.m. 5k Run start: 10:05 a.m. Fee: $12; t-shirt to first 30 registrants. Contact Chris Rines (207-532-4216) or visit www.facebook.com/runaharvest5k FMI

Saturday, September 17

SJV Senior College Fish Farm Tour, Frenchville. 10:00 a.m. at Mountain Springs Trout Farm, 6 Picard Ave. Something is fishy in Frenchville. From fish eggs to the plate, see for yourself the complete life of a farm-raised trout. You may even be able to wet a line. Fort Kent carpool departs UMFK Sport Center at 9:30 a.m. Cost: $15; includes tuition for all SJV Senior College classes that term. Contact MSAD 27 Adult & Community Education Office (207-834-3536) FMI

Saturday, September 17

Trails End Festival Millinocket Stream Canoe Trip, Millinocket. 10:00 a.m. at Crandall Park; carpool to put-in. Led by Registered Maine Guide Greg Friel. Limited number of canoes available, or bring your own canoe or kayak. All children must be accompanied by parent; young children must have own PFD. Contact Katahdin Area Chamber of Commerce (207-723-4443) FMI

Saturday, September 17

Natural Resources Council of Maine Hike the Park!, Stacyville. 11:00 a.m. at Barnard Mt. trailhead, Katahdin Loop Road mile marker 12. Pack a lunch, lace up your hiking boots, and join us for a fun 4-mile hike up Barnard Mountain in the new Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument for spectacular views of Katahdin, Katahdin Lake, and the Turner Mountains. Appropriate for hikers of all abilities. Call/email for maps. Contact Eliza Donoghue (207-430-0118) or eliza@nrcm.org FMI

*Saturday, September 17

Woodie Wheaton Land Trust Trail Hike, Danforth. Celebrate Great Maine Outdoor Weekend on newly-opened East Grand Highlands Overlook Trail. Hike 1.5 miles to views of East Grand, Sucker Lake, western New Brunswick; natural sites along the way such as Rolling Rock, “Wolf Trees,” moose-y bog. Hotdog lunch provided at the overlook. Sturdy shoes, water bottle recommended. Contact Woodie Wheaton Land Trust (207-448-3250) or WWLTOFFICE@gmail.com FMI

Sunday, September 18

Caribou Marathon, Half Marathon and Kids’ Marathon, Caribou. First ever USATF certified Marathon in Aroostook County, and the most Northeastern Qualifier in the United States! Registration: online ONLY; ends August 31, at 11:59 p.m. Pre-race Dinner and Expo to be held Saturday, Sept. 17. Contact Lydia Kieffer lkieffer@cariboumaine.org or www.caribouraces.com FMI

Sunday, September 18

Trails End Festival 5k Run/Walk, Millinocket. Sponsored by Partnership for a Healthy Northern Penobscot. Registration: 8:30 a.m. at Pelletier Loggers Family Restaurant Bar & Grill, Penobscot Ave. Race start: 9:30 a.m. Visit www.trailsendfestival.org FMI

Sunday, September 18

Trails End Festival Hike the Bait Hole Trip, Millinocket. 9:30 a.m. at the bandstand in the park; join local trail expert Don Nodine for 60-90 minute hike on the Bait Hole Trail. Contact Katahdin Area Chamber of Commerce (207-723-4443) FMI

Sunday, September 18

Fort Kent Outdoor Center Interpretive Tree Trail Tour, Fort Kent. 1:00-3:00 p.m. at FKOC. Guided tour of our new Interpretive Tree Trail; join us as we visit each Tree Station on the trail and follow along in the Flipbooks that explain the stations. Refreshments, door prizes in the lodge after tour. Contact Laura Audibert (207-834-6773) or LA4568@roadrunner.com FMI

*Sunday, September 18

The Terry Fox Run, Bath, Edmundston, Perth-Andover, Plaster Rock, Woodstock, NB. In 1980. Terry made Canadian history with his Marathon of Hope. Help celebrate his legacy of fundraising for cancer research by joining a local run in northwest New Brunswick. Varying distances, start times. Visit www.terryfox.org/Run/Find_A_Runsite FMI

Tuesday, September 20

Caribou Rec. Take It Outside Series Adult Trip to Red River Camps, Caribou. Host Jen Brophy will provide a tour and sit-down lunch; learn the history of one of northern Maine’s hidden gems, nestled into a flurry of trout ponds and rugged mountains in Deboullie Twp.; visit nearby ponds, Red River Falls. Cost: $35; includes transportation, North Maine Woods access, meal. Preregistration required. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21

MSAD 1 Adult Ed. GPS & Geocaching Course, Presque Isle. 6:00-8:00 p.m. at PIHS Room 411. An introductory class that will provide you with the basics to using a GPS navigational system. Join in on the fun as we test our skills with coordinates by finding hidden clues at our destination! Cost: $15. Contact LeRae Kinney (207-764-4776) or lerae.kinney@sad1.org FMI

Wednesday, September 21

SJV Senior College Deboullie Outing, Fort Kent. Join us for a day-long trip to Deboullie with SAD 27 seventh grade students for lunch and learning activities. Carpool departs UMFK Sport Center at 8:30 a.m. Cost: $15; includes tuition for all SJV Senior College classes that term. Contact MSAD 27 Adult & Community Education Office (207-834-3536) or visit www.sjvsc.org FMI

Saturday, September 24-Sunday, September 25

Caribou Rec. Take It Outside Series Adult Allagash Exploration, Caribou. One night stay at Macannamac Camps on Spider Lake; tour Churchill Dam Museum, hike to historic Chamberlain Lake trains. Participants must be in excellent shape. Preregistration required. Cost: $75; includes transportation, lodging, meals, not snacks. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Saturday, September 24

2016 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Northern Maine, Fort Kent. Take the first step to a world without Alzheimer’s. Check-in: 8:00 a.m. at Riverside Park. Ceremony: 9:00 a.m. Walk start: 9:30 a.m. Route Length: 2 miles. Contact: Chris Sedenka (207-772-0115) or csedenka@alz.org FMI

Saturday, September 24

Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour, Presque Isle. 10:00 a.m.-Noon. This guided two-mile tour begins and ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third Street, and covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Fee: FREE; $2 donation suggested. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

*Sunday, September 25

Four Seasons Trails Fall Foliage Festival, Madawaska. 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 25 Spring St. Guided nature walks and bike trail tours, horse and wagon rides, youth games, family bean hole bean lunch with hot dogs, corn on the cob, ployes. Visit www.fourseasonstrails.org FMI

Monday, September 26

Caribou Rec. Take It Outside Series Adult Moose & Fall Foliage Ride, Caribou. We’ll take a ride to various moose tagging stations, starting in Fort Kent, down Route 11, stopping at Hedgehog Mountain for refreshments, break for lunch at Dean’s in Portage, then head to Ashland’s Gateway Variety, one of the busiest moose tagging stations in Maine, concluding our day at Ben’s Trading Post in Presque Isle. Preregistration required. Cost: $25, includes sit down lunch. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Wednesday, September 28 and Saturday, October 8

RSU 29 Adult Ed. Firearms Hunter Safety Course, Houlton. 6:00-9:00 p.m. on 9/28; 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. on 10/8 at Houlton High School Cafeteria. Maine DIF&W Hunter Education is more than gun safety; taught by trained, certified instructors, students receive course handbook, outdoor survival info, and more. Course includes lectures and demonstrations, field experiences, and written exam. Cost: $5/person. Contact Melody Gonya (207-521-3100) or melody.gonya@rsu29.org FMI

Saturday, October 1

Cary Medical Center Ladies Auxiliary Walk for Hope, Caribou. Get your pledge forms today at Cary, all Pines Health Services locations, and local banks. Proceeds benefit “Brian’s Ride” to assist Jefferson Cary Cancer Center patients. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Cary Medical Center. 2-mile walk start: 10:00 a.m. Light lunch provided. Contact Cary Customer Service Desk (207-498-1380) or visit www.carymedicalcenter.org FMI

Saturday, October 1

Katahdin Woods & Waters Stars Over Katahdin Wilderness Stargazing, Patten. With some of the starriest skies east of the Mississippi, there are few better places to view the night sky than the new KWW National Monument Loop Road. Campfire with entertaining, informative chats, multiple telescopes available, stargazing with experienced astronomers. Great for families; reservations recommended. Contact Mark Adams (207-852-1291) or lunksoos@gmail.com FMI

Sunday, October 2

UMPI Alumni and All-Comers XC Race, Presque Isle. Distance: 5k. Race start: 11:00 a.m. at UMPI’s Park Family Field (soccer field complex). Contact Chris Smith (207-768-4972) or christopher.smith@umpi.edu FMI

*Tuesday, October 4

Hope and Justice Project Light It Up, Houlton! Walk, Houlton. 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Houlton Recreation Department 128 Main St. Event to include a walk to end abuse, guest speakers, remembrance ceremony. Participants encouraged to help us light up the night with purple glow-sticks for domestic violence awareness. Free t-shirts available. Visit www.hopeandjusticeproject.org FMI

Thursday, October 6-Saturday, October 8

Caribou Rec Xtreme Chimney Pond Camping Trip & Mt. Katahdin Fall Summit, Caribou. What’s better than hiking Mt. Katahdin in the summer? Hiking it in the fall! Never will you hike Mt. Katahdin in the same conditions, that’s part of the beauty of being able to experience Baxter State Park in different times of the year. For youth in grades 5-11 Cost: $120; includes meals, not snacks. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Saturday, October 8

Strong Tower Orphanage Love Run/Walk 5k, Houlton. Event designed for the whole family to help orphans in Caracol, Haiti. Registration: 7:30 a.m. at Military Street Baptist Church. Race start: 9:00 a.m. Cost: $20; includes bib, t-shirt guaranteed to those who register by Sept. 11, light refreshments. Contact Military Street Baptist Church (207-532-6614) or (207-532-2783) or visit www.houltonmsbc.org FMI

Saturday, October 8

The Dam Run, Perth-Andover, NB. 10k, 5k, Kids’ 1k races. Registration: 10:00 a.m. at River Valley Civic Centre. Kid’s 1k start: 10:30 a.m. 10k, 5k start: 11:00 a.m. (all times Atlantic). Run along the beautiful St. John River; pre-register for “I ran the DAM RUN” t-shirt. Cost: $30/adult, $20/student, $10/Kids’ 1k. Contact Tasha Wright (506-273-4845) or tasha.wright@perth-andover.com FMI

*Saturday, October 8

Aroostook Birders Goose Lunch, Caribou. 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Collins Pond Picnic Pavilion, Roberts St. Canada Geese migrate through the County each fall, stopping for short stays; a favorite stopover is Collins Pond. We will also look for Greater White-fronted Geese or maybe even Pink-footed Geese in an activity similar to “Where’s Waldo.” Spotting scopes available. Light refreshments, drinks available. Contact Aroostook Birders thearoostookbirders@gmail.com FMI

Saturday, October 8

United Way of Aroostook Book It for Reading 5k and Kids’ Fun Run, Presque Isle. Support for the United Way of Aroostook, bring awareness to the importance of literacy. Registration 11:30 a.m. at Mantle Lake Park, 110 Pine St. Kids’ 1-mile Fun Run start: 1:00 p.m. 5k Run/Walk start: 1:30 p.m. Cost: $10/Kids’ Fun Run, $25/5k Run/Walk before Sept. 24, $30 after Sept. 23; first 50 registrants receive free shirt. Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/ME/PresqueIsle/BookItForReading FMI

*Monday, October 10

5th Annual ABM Domestic & Sexual Violence Advocacy Center Walk to End Domestic Violence, Presque Isle. 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Micmac Cultural, Community, and Educational Center, 7 Northern Rd. Contact Aroostook Band of Micmacs (207-764-1972) FMI

*Friday, October 14

3rd Annual Hope and Justice Project Walk It Up, Presque Isle!, Presque Isle. Light walk to bring awareness to domestic abuse and sexual violence. Registration and Story Time: 11:00 a.m. at Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library, 39 2nd St. Walk start: 12:00 p.m. Free t-shirt and lunch to those who pre-register. Visit www.hopeandjusticeproject.org FMI

Friday, October 14

Friends of Baxter State Park North Traveler Day Hike, Patten. North Traveler offers fascinating geology and sweeping views over the northern portion of Baxter State Park and the East Branch of the Penobscot. We’ll depart from South Branch Pond Campground. Advance sign-up required; space is limited. Contact Sarah Holland admin@friendsofbaxter.org FMI

*Saturday, October 15

Caribou Rec. Adult Take It Outside Series Deboullie Day Hike, Caribou. Deboullie Public Reserved Land offers rugged terrain, numerous ponds, spectacular views. Let us be your guide to what Deboullie has to offer. Preregistration required; program restricted to those in excellent shape. Cost: $20; bring bag lunch and additional money for a potential stop at Dean’s Motor Lodge in Portage for dinner. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Ongoing Programs:

Fort Kent Outdoor Center Road Bike Ride, Fort Kent. Sundays; 9:00 a.m. behind Irving on Main St. June-September. Rides last 2+ hours and range 20-40 miles. All riders welcome. Come join the fun and experience some great rides. Contact Norm Martin njmartin@fairpoint.net FMI

County Strides Running Group, Presque Isle. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

Rivière-Bleue Appalachian Hiking Club Guided Bootlegger Trail Hike, Rivière-Bleue, QC. Fourth Sunday of each month; 1:30 p.m. at the end of Brissette Way. Hike to Long Lake. Visitors are invited to get acquainted with The Bootlegger trails, which will connect you with exceptional nature, islands, animals, and a magical setting. Cost: Free! Contact Marie-Jo Cormier (418-893-2859) or marie-jo.cormier@riviere-bleue.ca FMI

Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours, Easton. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

MOJO Monday Meander, Presque Isle. Mondays; 6:00 p.m. at MOJO Outdoor Sports, 30 North St. Easy road bike group ride. Average speed: 14-18 mph for 22 miles. Contact Mark Fullen (207-760-9500) or info@mojooutdoorsports.com FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club Group Mountain Bike Ride, Presque Isle. Mondays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Lodge, 450 Fort Fairfield Road. Distance: 8-12 miles. All abilities welcome. Happy to show visitors our amazing trail system. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or tom@bikeboardandski.com FMI

River Valley Runners Fun Run, Woodstock, NB. Mondays; 7:00 p.m. (Atlantic) at LP Fisher Library. Group fun run on “The Loop.” Pace: easy; approximately 4.9k. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/rvrunnersnb FMI

Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting, Stockholm. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting, Limestone. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Founded in 1998, Friends are involved in a number of volunteer projects on the ANWR in an effort to balance the enhancing of habitat with the public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

LP Fisher Library Walking Club, Woodstock, NB. Tuesdays; 12:00 p.m. (Atlantic Time). A nice 30 minute (2.8k) jaunt, followed by 20 minutes of stretching led by our resident yoga teacher. All abilities, ages welcome (parents, bring your kids in strollers!). Stretches can be done on the floor with our mats or on chairs. Cost: Free! No sign up necessary. Rain or shine (unless it’s really, really bad!). Get out this spring and get moving! Contact LP Fisher Library (506-325-4777) or lpfisher.library@gnb.ca FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting, Presque Isle. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

Madawaska Valley Adventure Club Meeting, Madawaska. Second Tuesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Contact Real Deschaine (207-728-4992) FMI

Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting, Presque Isle. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club Group Mountain Bike Ride, Presque Isle. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Fort Road trailhead, 450 Fort Fairfield Road. 8-12 miles. All abilities welcome. Happy to show visitors our amazing trail system. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or tom@bikeboardandski.com FMI

MOJO Good Times Ride, Presque Isle. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at MOJO Outdoor Sports, 30 North St. Moderate road bike group ride. Average speed: 15-18 mph for 20-30 miles. Contact Mark Fullen (207-760-9500) or info@mojooutdoorsports.com FMI

Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting, Madawaska. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

Fort Fairfield Frontier Fish and Game Club, Fort Fairfield. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI

River Valley Runners Fun Run, Woodstock, NB. Thursdays; 7:00 p.m. (Atlantic) at LP Fisher Library. Group fun run on “The Loop.” Pace: easy; approximately 4.9k. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/rvrunnersnb FMI

Bike Board and Ski Road Bike Ride, Presque Isle. Saturdays; 7:30 a.m. at BB&S rear entrance behind Northeastland Hotel. 20-30 miles; 1.5-2 hours. Pace: moderate to fast; 16-18 mph. All abilities ride; no mountain bikes. Focus on improving group riding skills, safety and etiquette. Spirited at times, but we regroup several times along the way. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or andrew@bikeboardandski.com FMI

River Valley Runners Fun Run, Woodstock, NB. Saturdays; 8:30 a.m. (Atlantic) at LP Fisher Library. Group fun run on “The Loop.” Pace: easy; approximately 4.9k. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/rvrunnersnb FMI

* = New or updated item(s).

Recommend this article